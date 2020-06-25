Tiffany Haddish Says ‘I Lost A Bit Of My Soul’ After Being Sexually Assaulted By Police Cadet At Age 17

Tiffany Haddish opened up about being raped by a police cadet when she was just 17-years-old in a new interview on the podcast, “Hustling With Vivica A. Fox”.

Haddish failed to share further details of the assault, E! News reported, but she did say she’d since dated men in law enforcement with the hopes of getting “revenge.”

The actress shared, “I dated a police officer, a judge, a lawyer. I dated several different kinds of dudes, thinking, ‘Oh if I date them, they’ll love me and they’ll try to help me with my crusade of getting justice for my family and myself.’ But they was like, ‘nah.'”

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Speaks At Juneteenth Protest, Advises Black People To ‘Be A Real American’ By Owning Land

Haddish admitted “nobody really helped” her get justice and instead she felt like she “lost this little bit of [my] soul.”

“I had to learn revenge is not really where it’s at. Really the true revenge is in your success,” she said. “I don’t know why I thought these police would do something to this other police officer because he took advantage of me – like I wasn’t even taken advantage of, that motherf**ker just took me.”

Haddish also spoke about one of many other police encounters, where cops pulled their guns on her when they found her smoking marijuana in her car – she was living in her vehicle at the time.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish And Lil Rel Howery Join Black Lives Matters Protest Outside L.A. Comedy Club

The “Girls Trip” star said, “I didn’t make no fuss about it or anything. I just was letting them know I was scared, that I’m not doing anything wrong. The more that I talked to them, I was trying to crack jokes to try and lighten the mood even though I was super afraid for my life.”

She added of other police encounters, which she says still happen even now that she’s famous, “Every time I get pulled over, I think to myself like, ‘Damn you know, I work all hard to be recognized.’ I shouldn’t be afraid when I see those lights come on behind me, right? I shouldn’t feel like, ‘Is this gonna be the last day that I’m on earth?’ I shouldn’t feel like it’s dangerous to be born the way I was born.”

The full interview is set to air Thursday.