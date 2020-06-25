Kelly Clarkson Covers Lisa Loeb’s ‘Stay (I Missed You)’

“Kellyoke” is alive and well thanks to the power of the Internet.

It is not quite the same without a live studio audience clapping along, but Clarkson and her house band are still cranking out tunes daily from their homes. A new video from “The Kelly Clarkson Show” YouTube channel features a pitch-perfect cover of “Stay (I Missed You)”.

The song was originally released in 1994 by Lisa Loeb, as the lead single from the original movie soundtrack Reality Bites. Actor Ethan Hawke, Loeb’s neighbour, actually found out about the song and submitted it to director Ben Stiller.

Clarkson has also covered the Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”, Trisha Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, and H.E.R.’s “Focus” among many others since going virtual.