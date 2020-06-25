Lindsay Ell Announces Highly Anticipated Sophomore Album ‘Heart Theory’, Out August 14

Canada’s own Lindsay Ell has a new album on the way.

On Thursday, the ACM nominee announced her highly anticipated sophomore album Heart Theory will arrive on August 14.

Photo: Jeremy Cowart

The new project, which marks Ell’s first new album in three years, takes listeners through seven stages of grief: shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, testing and acceptance.

“If theory is the science of music, heart theory is the science of a heart,” says Ell of the record. “I hope this roadmap can be a comfort if you need it, reassurance when you need to remember to believe in yourself or maybe just a glimpse into a memory that’s made you who you are.”

RELATED: Lindsay Ell Debuts Powerful Music Video For Emotional Ballad ‘I Don’t Love You’

Ell co-wrote 11 of the album’s 12 tracks, enlisting help from Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, and six-time Grammy-nominee Brandy Clark.

While the project stems from Ell’s personal experience, it serves as a source of comfort and healing for anyone experiencing any type of hardship.

RELATED: Lindsay Ell Celebrates Her First No. 1 Song With ‘Older Brother’ Brantley Gilbert, Talks New Music

See the full Heart Theory track list below.

shock

1. Hits me”(Lindsay Ell,Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder)

denial

2. “how good” (Lindsay Ell, Brandy Clark)

3. “i don’t lovE you” (Adam Hambrick, Melissa Fuller, Neil Medley)

anger

4. “wAnt me back” (Lindsay Ell, Kane Brown, Matt McGinn, Lindsay Rimes)

5. “get oveR you” (Lindsay Ell, Gordie Sampson, Kelly Archer)

6. “wrong girl” (Lindsay Ell, Steph Jones, Matt McGinn, Luke Niccoli)

bargaining

7. “body language of a breakup” (Lindsay Ell, Laura Veltz, Sam Ellis)

depression

8. “good on you” (Lindsay Ell, Sam Ellis, Micah Premnath)

testing

9. “The oTHEr side” (Lindsay Ell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Matt McGinn)

10. “gO to” (Lindsay Ell, Nicolle Gaylon, Jordan Reynolds)

acceptance

11. “make you” (Lindsay Ell, Brandy Clark)

12. “ReadY to love” (Lindsay Ell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Matt McGinn, Joey Hyde)

RELATED: Calgary’s Lindsay Ell Presents Instruments Grant At Father Scollen School

heart theory follows Ell’s first full-length album The Project, which debuted at No. 1 on the Country Album Sales Chart and was named Billboard’s Best Country Album of 2017.

Fans can pre-order the album tonight after the premiere of her new single “wAnt me back”, which debuts on BBC Radio.