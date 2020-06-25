Kesha Shares Epic Cover Of T. Rex’s ‘Children Of The Revolution’

Kesha has recorded an epic cover of the T. Rex track “Children Of The Revolution”.

The cover is set to feature on the upcoming compilation album, Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, produced by Hal Willner, who passed away in April from complications of COVID-19.

“Through a stroke of luck, I met the incredibly talented and kind, Hal Willner,” Kesha said in a statement about the project. “We were in the same studio and he said he liked my red nudie suit, and then when he mentioned that he was working on a project that involved honouring Marc Bolan, I excitedly started rambling about how much T. Rex has influenced my music and my style.”

“Right there we decided to record our own incarnation of ‘Children of the Revolution’, a motherf**ker of a song. I’m excited for the world to finally hear it,” she continued. “This project was so exciting and important to the late great Hal, and I’m humbled to be a part of this project honouring one of the most magical artists of the 20th century.”

Bolan, the lead singer of T. Rex, was killed in a car accident on Sept. 16, 1977.

The two-disk compilation is set to be released on Sept. 4.