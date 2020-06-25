Pentatonix Drops ‘Home’ Music Video And New EP ‘At Home’

Pentatonix has released new music with new EP At Home.

The a capella group has six brand new songs, featuring covers of hit songs from Billie Eilish (“when the party’s over”), Canada’s The Weeknd (“Blinding Lights”) and Dua Lipa (“Break My Heart”).

The extended play dropped on Thursday, along with a medley called “Home”. The single comes with an at-home music video and includes songs by Michael Buble, Fifth Harmony, Ozzy Osbourne and more.

“Arranging and recording an EP’s-worth of music and videos without once being in the same room as your bandmates or a producer was super challenging and definitely bizarre,” said member Scott Hoying.

“Collectively we were inspired by the strength, creativity and resourcefulness of people around the globe throughout the past months,” he added. “We are so very proud to be able to share this music and these videos with our fans…”

Hoying and Mitch Grassi are currently hosting the “It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience” from now until June 27 in support of “life-affirming services the It Gets Better Project provides young LGBTQ+ people exploring their sexual orientation and gender identity.”