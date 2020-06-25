Chris Hemsworth Says Remake Of ‘Extraction’ Trailer By Young Nigerian Filmmakers ‘Might Be Better Than The Original’

On Wednesday, Chris Hemsworth shared an amazing new version of the trailer for his Netflix action film “Extraction”, made by a group of young Nigerian filmmakers known as the Ikorodu Bois.

Commenting on the shot-for-shot remake, Hemsworth said, “I think your version might be better than the original!!”

On Twitter, the film’s producers the Russo Brothers gave the Ikorodu Bois a shoutout and invited them to the eventual premiere of the “Extraction” sequel.

This would be a dream come through and this is the Day we’ve been waiting for all our lives😭 https://t.co/tSXyJXl14q — ikorodu bois (@IkoroduB) June 24, 2020

The Ikorodu Bois specialize in shot-for-shot remakes, posting the videos on their Instagram page. Along with the “Extraction” trailer, the filmmakers have also done versions of Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us” video, “Money Heist”, “Bad Boys for Life” and more.