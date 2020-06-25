Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig Say ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Doesn’t Feel Like A Sequel: ‘Everything’s Different’

“Wonder Woman 1984” may be a direct sequel to Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman”, but the film’s stars Gal Godot and Kristen Wiig say the upcoming movie really feels like a standalone project.

“In the first movie, we really explored the journey of the coming-of-age, of how Diana Prince became Wonder Woman, and owned her full strengths and powers,” Gadot tells Total Film as part of their “Wonder Woman 1984” issue. “She was fresh, she was green, she was a fish out of water, she was young…er!”

The 2017 film traced Diana’s origin story through World War I. Now, as the title might suggest, we’re decades into the future in the mid-1980s in the followup movie.

“We don’t pick up the story where we left it last, because it was 66 years ago. So she’s been living for over six decades by herself, in man’s world, serving mankind and doing good,” Gadot explains. “And this story is a story of its own. I mean, the only thing that we share in both stories is probably, you know, the fact that it’s Diana Prince and also Steve Trevor. But other than that, it’s a whole new world, and the era is different, and Diana is different, and the story is new.”

Franchise newcomer Wiig, who plays villain Barbara Minerva, aka Cheetah, couldn’t agree more.

“It really doesn’t feel like a sequel in that… everything’s different,” Wiig adds. “The posters, the music, everything… obviously the posters are different. I meant, like the style. A lot of time, with the sequel, you want to show the connection to the first one,” she says.

“It’s totally of its own,” Gadot chimes in. “It’s true. And I feel, in the first movie, a big thing that we played off was the naiveté of Diana. And she’s not naive anymore. She’s been around. She’s wiser. She’s more mature. We meet a very much evolved character in this one.”

But, fans will have to wait a little longer to see Wonder Woman back in action. The film was originally announced with a late 2019 release date before moving to June 2, 2020. The pandemic pushed the release further back to August, before Warner Bros. again moved the date to October 2, 2020 where it is currently scheduled.