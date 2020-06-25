Beyoncé To Receive Humanitarian Award At 2020 BET Awards

Beyoncé will be an integral part of the 2020 BET Awards.

The ceremony on Sunday, June 28 will honour Beyoncé for her humanitarian efforts. Beyonce will receive the Humanitarian Award for her BeyGOOD initiative, “Formation Scholars” – which supports young women in four colleges – and her partnership with UNICEF.

More recently, Beyoncé and her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, have been working to encourage Black and diverse communities in Houston to get tested for COVID-19. The focus has been on communities disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus.

Other stars being honoured at the 2020 BET Awards include the late Kobe Bryant and Little Richard, as well as D-Nice, Nicolas Johnson, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

Alicia Keys, Black Thought of The Roots, Chloe x Halle, DaBaby, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas, Roddy Ricch, Usher and YG are among the long list of performers.

The 2020 BET Awards air Sunday, June 28 from 8 to 11 p.m. ET/5 to 8 p.m. PT.