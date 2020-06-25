Prince Harry Looks Sun-Kissed As He Reveals How Much He Misses Rugby In Instagram Video

Prince Harry revealed his love of rugby in a new Instagram video.

Harry could be seen sporting a golden tan as he video chatted from his home in Los Angeles, saying how he missed the sport.

The royal, who has been the patron of the Rugby Football Union since 2016, after the Queen stepped back from the role, started the video by saying, “We all miss rugby.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Sign With New York-Based Agency For Speaking Engagements

Another person shared, “This pandemic might have paused the game,” before the Duke continued: “But it hasn’t taken away our spirit.”

The England Rugby Instagram account posted the clip, with the caption reading: “When the game was paused, the rugby family came together as one. Thank you from all of us.”

Harry was joined by an array of sporting stars in the video, including former English rugby player Jonny Wilkinson and Australian rugby coach Eddie Jones.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Get Stuck In As They Visit Homeboy Industries In Los Angeles

Like most other things, rugby was put on hold earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry and Meghan moved to L.A. back in March before stepping down as official members of the royal family on March 31.