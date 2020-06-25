Matthew Morrison Says Allegation About Lea Michele’s Behaviour On ‘Glee’ Set Are A ‘Distraction’

Matthew Morrison is speaking out about former “Glee” co-star Lea Michele’s alleged behaviour on the set.

In an interview on FUBAR Radio, the actor was asked about the controversy surrounding Michele, who was accused of bullying behaviour and micro-aggressions by another former co-star, Samantha Ware.

“I honestly think it’s a distraction of the bigger issues that are going on right now,” Morrison said. “It’s kind of like, ‘ah.’”

He then added, “You want to be a good, pleasant person to be around. That’s about all I’m going to say on that.”

Michele has since been accused of bad behaviour by other actors she has worked with on Broadway.

The actress apologized in a post on Instagram earlier this month, writing, “”I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me.”