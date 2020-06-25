Gerard Butler Is On The Run From A Falling Comet In ‘Greenland’ Trailer

The sky is falling and Gerard Butler will do anything to save his family in the new film “Greenland”.

On Thursday, the official trailer dropped for the upcoming disaster movie about fragments from a comet falling to earth and threatening an extinction-level event.

Photo: STXFILMS

In the film, excitement turns to global panic as pieces of the comet take out entire cities.

Butler plays John Garrity, who together with his estranged wife, played by Morena Baccarin, and their young son attempt to get to safety in an underground bunker.

Photo: STXFILMS

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the film, Butler said, “If we talk about it at its basics, I just loved this idea of a family. It starts off with a feeling of an almost simple family drama: a family struggling to get back together, the husband has just moved back into the house, the son is not sure what is going on, and you feel like it’s going one way but in the background something more sinister is developing.”

Photo: STXFILMS

He continued, “And then through their drama you’re thrown into this much larger, epic, overpowering scenario that they have no control over, and it becomes this fight for survival, but with a family you’re already grounded with and care about. It becomes this road trip to save themselves, and also what they experience along the way and how is the rest of humanity dealing with this. But ultimately, it feels like this journey into love and support and connections and understanding what really is important in life. And I felt like that was a very powerful and inspiring message.”

“Greenland” is scheduled to open in theatres on August 14.