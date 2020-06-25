Klay Thompson Wants Justice For Elijah McClain: ‘So Many Institutions Need Restructuring’

The weight of systemic racism in the U.S. is weighing heavily on Klay Thompson.

The Golden State Warriors star paid tribute to Elijah McClain on Thursday. Thompson, 30, expressed his heartache for McClain, 23, who died after being detained by police in Colorado last year.

“There is no debate that men, women and children of colour are ‘policed’ to a much harsher and catastrophic standard than white America,” Thompson wrote. “Waking up to the news of another murder of an unarmed brother, sister, mother, father or friend is so mentally draining and demoralizing and sometimes feels like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel.”

“But there is,” the basketball player assured. “It will take so much work and effort from conscious citizens across the globe. So many institutions need restructuring (voting rights, police procedures, minority representation in politics).”

Ellen DeGeneres and Alyssa Milano also urged the public to inform themselves about McClain’s case.

McClain was stopped by police on his way home from a convenience store on August 24, 2019. Officers were responding to a 9-1-1 call about a “suspicious person.”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has promised that his administration will re-examine the case.