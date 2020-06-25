The Dixie Chicks Change Band Name To ‘The Chicks,’ Drop New Protest Anthem ‘March March’

The Dixie Chicks have changed their band name.

According to the trio’s social media accounts and their official website, they have changed their title to The Chicks.

“We want to meet this moment,” reads a message on their website, signed by members Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer.

The also released a brand new song “March March”, with montage footage of protests through the years, listing the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many more.

Their name change follows fellow country trio Lady Antebellum, after they changed their name to Lady A due to the word “antebellum”s ties to slavery.

ET Canada has reached out to The Chicks’ rep for comment.