Lisa Rinna ‘Muzzled’ By QVC After Speaking Up About LGBTQ+ Rights And Black Lives Matter

Lisa Rinna claims she has been silenced by shopping channel QVC.

Rinna, 56, accused the network of muzzling her political views after countless people complained. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star made the allegations on Wednesday via her Instagram Story.

“I am sad to report It would now seem I can’t use my platform to inform or question or say how I feel politically because the Karen’s [sic] have bombarded QVC begging them to fire me and saying they will no longer buy my clothes,” Rinna wrote.

“It is a shame that I must be muzzled In order to support my family but that is just what it is,” the reality star continued. “Remember you know how I feel. Use your voice and vote.”

Rinna did not specify what the complaints were about; however, the TV personality did back the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to defend LGBTQ+ rights in workplaces. She has also spoken out against the death of George Floyd.

QVC has yet to publicly respond to Rinna’s allegations.