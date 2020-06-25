Rachel McAdams On Spending Time In Lockdown With Her Son, Singing In ‘Eurovision Song Contest’

Rachel McAdams is ready to bring the laughs and her musical talent to the new Netflix comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga” opposite Will Ferrell. From her home in Los Angeles, the Canadian actress tells ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante she’s been making the most of her time in isolation with her family ahead of the release of her new movie.

“It’s been a really great time to reconnect with family and spend time with my son,” she says. “I haven’t had a cold, and I mean when you have a two-year-old, you get sick all the time and weirdly, we are so isolated from germs that strangely we are the healthiest we have ever been. So that was unexpected.”

“I think it’s a time to slow down and reflect on what matters and try to take care of each other, think about how actions affect each other and responsibility,” she adds.

In her new Netflix comedy, McAdams is Sigrit, one-half of an aspiring musical duo with Will Ferrell’s Lars who is given the chance to represent their native Iceland at the international Eurovision singing competition. And yes, she and Ferrell will get to show off their vocal chops. The film also stars Dan Stevens, Pierce Brosnan and “What We Do In The Shadows” star Natasia Demetriou.

While McAdams, 41, says her dream duet partner is Stevie Nicks or Sarah Harmer, she reveals Ferrell and Stevens are also musically-inclined.

“Will is a great singer, comes from a very musical family but Dan can sing too! Remember ‘Beauty And The Beast’? He did his singing, so you know stiff competition there,” she adds.