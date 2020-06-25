Kevin Bacon Struggles To Answer Trivia Questions About Himself In Kevin Bacon Quiz

It turns out even Kevin Bacon himself can’t answer some of the questions on Buzzfeed’s “Degrees of Kevin Bacon” quiz.

The quiz is based on the famous “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon”, with each question linking Bacon to another horror movie star. It’s then up to you the quiz-taker, in this case it’s Bacon, to figure out if he starred in a movie with that actor or he had to figure out which of his former costars starred in a movie with that actor.

RELATED: Kevin Bacon Thinks It’s Time For ‘Old White Guys Like Me To Just Shut Up And Listen’

Right from the get-go, Bacon admitted: “This sounds really, really hard.”

The actor, who has been busy promoting his latest flick “You Should Have Left”, ended up getting a measly two out of nine.

Bacon added, “I heard about the ‘Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon’ sometime in the late ’90s and people just started coming up to me and saying ‘I was playing your game have you heard about the game?'”

RELATED: Kevin Bacon Gets Creative While Urging Fans To Stay At Home During The Coronavirus Outbreak

“I really thought it was a joke at my expense. I thought the idea was ‘can you believe that a lightweight like this could be connected to Laurence Olivier?'”

“If you take me out of it, the actual concept is sort of a beautiful one,” the star shared.