Amanda Peet Shares Her Take On The Backlash Surrounding Husband David Benioff’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale

Amanda Peet is finally speaking out on her husband David Benioff’s series finale of “Game Of Thrones”.

Benioff was a co-creator of the HBO hit, which wrapped its final season more than a year ago.

The actress joined Andy Cohen for an at-home episode of “Watch What Happens Live” and admitted she couldn’t believe the backlash the series finale received.

“I feel like some people didn’t want to say goodbye. I don’t know,” she explained. “Look, maybe I’m just too close to it, but I didn’t understand the blowback.”

Adding, “For God’s sake, people, it’s a television show.”

Peet also revealed she “loved it” when she read the final script and that she will continue to “stand by it.”

“Game Of Thrones” ran for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019. It also picked up a record-breaking 32 Emmy nominations and took home several trophies during its run.