Emma Roberts Is Reportedly Expecting Her First Baby With Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts, 29, and Garrett Hedlund, 35, are expecting their first child.

Us Weekly were first to report the news on their “Hot Hollywood” news podcast.

The couple, who were first linked in March 2019, have been friends for a while, but things took a romantic turn after Roberts ended her engagement to fiancé Evan Peters.

Roberts, who is the niece of Julia Roberts, and Peters dated on and off from 2012.

“Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends,” a source told Us in March 2019. “Evan has moved out. It wasn’t a bad breakup.”

“Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old,” an insider said at the time.

Roberts told Cosmopolitan of the Peters split in May 2019, “I think that no matter who you are or what you do or wherever in the world you are, anything ending is hard. Losing something is hard. And the only thing I can say for that is… I’m realizing that life is highs and lows. I’m trying to ride them out and live somewhere in the middle.”

Roberts’ mother, Kelly Cunningham, responded to multiple well-wishers on Instagram asking if Roberts was pregnant and appeared to confirm the good news.

“YES!!” she responded with a heart emoji to one user who commented, “Kelly is Emma pregnant???”

To another person who congratulated her on soon becoming a grandmother, Cunningham said, “Thank you so much! Very excited.”

ET Canada has contacted Roberts’ and Hedlund’s reps for comment.