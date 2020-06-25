Hugh Jackman Nominates Himself For Charity Push-Up Challenge And Completely Shreds It

Hugh Jackman is shredding a new push-up charity challenge.

In a clip shared to Instagram, the actor, 51, is smashing through his intensive workout of 25 push-ups for the Gotcha4Life Foundation.

Gotcha4Life aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and fitness regimen in order to maintain good mental health.

“I nominate myself!” Jackman captioned his submission. “Gotcha4Life is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to mental fitness the world over. #25pushupchallenge.”

Even Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee’s adorable pup Allegra made the shot.

Up next for Jackman is Global Citizen’s upcoming livestream event, “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert”. The actor will make an appearance during the live event on June 27, which will air right here on etcanada.com.