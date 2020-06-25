Hugh Jackman Nominates Himself For Charity Push-Up Challenge And Completely Shreds It

By Aynslee Darmon.

Hugh Jackman. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Image
Hugh Jackman. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Image

Hugh Jackman is shredding a new push-up charity challenge.

In a clip shared to Instagram, the actor, 51, is smashing through his intensive workout of 25 push-ups for the Gotcha4Life Foundation.

Gotcha4Life aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and fitness regimen in order to maintain good mental health.

“I nominate myself!” Jackman captioned his submission. “Gotcha4Life is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to mental fitness the world over. #25pushupchallenge.”

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Shares Emotional Message Of Understanding Amid George Floyd Protests

Even Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee’s adorable pup Allegra made the shot.

Up next for Jackman is Global Citizen’s upcoming livestream event, “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert”. The actor will make an appearance during the live event on June 27, which will air right here on etcanada.com.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP