Demi Lovato To Release New Docuseries With YouTube

Demi Lovato is back with YouTube for a brand new docuseries.

The singer, 27, will be the subject of an upcoming, currently untitled four-part series with the streaming service following her every move for the past three years.

From returning to music after her overdose in 2018 to performing the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, Lovato will give fans an inside look at all aspects of her life.

The series is directed by Michael D. Ratner and produced by OBB Pictures.

The upcoming series comes three years after YouTube released “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated” in 2017.

YouTube has also renewed four original projects, including, “Instant Influencer with James Charles,” “The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast,” a sequel to interactive series “A Heist With Markiplier,” and “Retro Tech” hosted by Marques Brownlee.

More details surrounding Lovato’s series will be released at a later date.