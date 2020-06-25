Halsey To Release ‘I Would Leave Me If I Could’ Poetry Collection On Nov. 10

Halsey is flexing her creative muscles in a different way.

Simon & Schuster announced on Thursday they will publish Halsey’s collection of poems, I Would Leave Me If I Could. The poems cover topics including doomed relationships, family ties, sexuality and mental illness.

“Poetry infuses everything Halsey does — from music to painting and performing — so it’s hardly a surprise she’s so gifted with verse,” said Stephanie Frerich, Executive Editor at Simon & Schuster. “We were immediately captivated by her poems the way millions are by her music.”

I Would Leave Me If I Could will be available Nov. 10.