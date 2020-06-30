Olivia Munn Passes The Mic To B.C. Doctor Bonnie Henry To Spread Advice On COVID-19

Olivia Munn is using her platform to amplify an important voice.

On Tuesday, the X-Men: Apocalypse” star participated in the #PassTheMic initiative by handing her social media presence over to B.C. Doctor Bonnie Henry.

As part of the takeover, Dr. Henry will share important information about COVID-19.

“There are some people you need to hear from right now and it isn’t me. I am handing over my account to an expert on all things COVID-19,” Munn said.

Dr. Henry added, “This COVID-19 virus has shown us that if it is anywhere, everywhere is at risk. We are a global community, and we’re all in the same storm, but we are not all in the same boat.”

The #PassTheMic initiative has partnered with a number of stars since the start of the pandemic, including Rainn Wilson, Hugh Jackman, Millie Bobby Brown, and more.