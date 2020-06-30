Olivia Munn Passes The Mic To B.C. Doctor Bonnie Henry To Spread Advice On COVID-19

Olivia Munn is using her platform to amplify an important voice.
On Tuesday, the X-Men: Apocalypse” star participated in the #PassTheMic initiative by handing her social media presence over to B.C. Doctor Bonnie Henry.
As part of the takeover, Dr. Henry will share important information about COVID-19.
As #COVID19 cases continue to increase around the world, it’s more important than ever for us to stay informed and keep looking out for each other. We need to hear from more experts who can share expertise and a global perspective on how to cope and recover from this pandemic together. Today I am thrilled to #PassTheMic and hand over my account to one of these amazing experts, Dr. Bonnie Henry. Dr. Henry is the Provincial Health Officer for British Columbia (@BCGovNews @CDCofBC) and one of Canada’s leading public health experts. She has worked internationally, including with the WHO/UNICEF polio eradication program in Pakistan and with the World Health Organization to control the Ebola outbreak in Uganda. She’s a specialist in public health and preventative medicine, and is here to share why it’s important for us to work together to defeat COVID-19 and how we can help take care of our communities. To join a coordinated global response to COVID-19, demand actio RAC n at @ONE. ONE World. ONE Global Response. #oneworld #passthemic
“There are some people you need to hear from right now and it isn’t me. I am handing over my account to an expert on all things COVID-19,” Munn said.
Dr. Henry added, “This COVID-19 virus has shown us that if it is anywhere, everywhere is at risk. We are a global community, and we’re all in the same storm, but we are not all in the same boat.”
I also want all of us, especially younger people, to understand the danger #COVID19 poses for our seniors. One of the most important things we can do is to recognize this and protect them. They are the keepers of our history, culture, and language. Here in British Columbia, for example, we need to take extra care to protect our Elders, especially in Indigenous communities. No matter where you are, young people need to know that they must play a central role in keeping our elders safe from COVID-19. Help take care of your family and community by joining our global, coordinated response to COVID-19, demand action at @ONE. #passthemic #oneworld
The #PassTheMic initiative has partnered with a number of stars since the start of the pandemic, including Rainn Wilson, Hugh Jackman, Millie Bobby Brown, and more.