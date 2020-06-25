Russell Crowe Reveals Why His Kids Decided Not To Isolate With Him During The COVID-19 Outbreak: ‘Uber Eats’

Russell Crowe is self-isolating by himself in Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor joined Jimmy Fallon for a virtual interview on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday night, revealing the very simple reason his teenage sons Charles and Tennyson ditched him to stay put in Sydney instead of “the bush” with their father.

RELATED: Russell Crowe Shares Emotional Story After The Cat He Rescued For His Mom Dies

“I was talking with my boys — and they kept the schools open here for quite a while, so there was a bit of confusion there about where people were going to go an all that,” he explained. “And then, at the end of the day, my kids decided to isolate in Sydney. I was a little affronted because it’s the bush. We got the wide-open spaces. We got all of these amazing things up here.”

“But they were like, ‘No, no, dad, we’ve made the decision that in a pandemic, we’re going to isolate in the most populous part of the country surrounded by the areas that have the most infections,'” Crowe continued.

RELATED: New Russell Crowe Movie ‘Unhinged’ Could Be The First New Film To Open In Theatres In July

“And I’m like, ‘Guys, can I ask why?’ And my youngest one, who is just too honest, said, ‘Uber Eats.'”

Crowe’s upcoming psychological thriller “Unhinged” is expected to hit big screens on July 7 as theatres start to reopen around the world.