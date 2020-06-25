Lucy Hale Makes A Saucy To-Do List In ‘A Nice Girl Like You’ Trailer

Lucy Hale is casting aside her fears of sex in her new rom-com.

On Thursday, the trailer dropped for “A Nice Girl Like You”, which stars Hale as a violinist whose world is turned upside down when she’s dumped because she’s not really into sex.

Setting out to prove her ex wrong, Hale’s character puts together an extra saucy to-do list to get over her hang-ups.

Along the way she meets a new love interest played by Leonidas Gulaptis.

The film also stars Mindy Cohn, Jackie Cruz and Adhir Kalyan as her best friends, there to help her out at every step.

“A Nice Girl Like You” will be available on demand July 17.