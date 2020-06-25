Charlie Puth Debuts Catchy New Summer Tune ‘Girlfriend’

Charlie Puth is back with a brand new summer single.

The singer, 28, debuted the new track, titled “Girlfriend”, on Thursday, revealing he wrote and recorded it while on tour last year.

“I made this song when I was on tour. In planes and busses,” he revealed on Twitter. “I recorded the bridge vocals 10 min before I went on stage one time.”

The infectious and soulful grooves of the song pair perfectly with Puth’s killer vocals.

“I am very bad at communicating, so most of the time, I just express my feelings in my music and ‘Girlfriend’ is an example of that. The song is about being persistent and letting someone know that your feelings for them aren’t going to just go away. But rather, they’re always going to be there, and you can’t sleep another night until you have that person by your side every day,” Puth said in a statement. “But it’s really intense to say all that out loud, so I just put it in a song to make it a little easier for myself.”

The new track follows his appearance on Lennon Stella’s “Summer Feelings” from SCOOB! The Album from the animated film “SCOOB!”.