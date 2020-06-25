Chiquis And Becky G Are Getting Animated In The Action-Packed Video For Their ‘Jolene’ Cover

Get ready for a spicy new take on a Dolly Parton classic.

Chiquis and Becky G exclusively premiered their music video for their cover of “Jolene” on Billboard on Thursday.

They’re dropping the action-packed, animated vid on wide release at midnight.

The singers’ version gives the song unique Western-cumbia twist with Spanish lyrics.

“Her and I have been wanting to work together for so long, but we didn’t know what genre,” Chiquis told Billboard of getting to collaborate with Becky G. “She thought she was going to come to Regional because she sings really pretty with mariachi. I sent her two songs, one a little bit more urban, which I thought she was going to choose, and also ‘Jolene,’ which she absolutely wanted to do because she’s a huge fan.”

Speaking about the original song, Chiquis said, “You think of country music and you think Dolly. We both loved the song and it happened so organically. I was happy because we can bring something new to the song, which is great as it is, but together we brought the Latino flavour with cumbia.”

The track was recorded just before the coronavirus shutdown, which meant the singers had to get creative to produce the official video.

“It was all done with a green screen. I was at my house and Becky was at hers,” Chiquis said. “There was a photographer that made us do all these crazy moves as if we were holding a gun, bending over and running away. It was very cool and something very, very different for me to see it all come together. It’s crazy cause we look real but we’re drawn at the same time.”