Donnie Wahlberg Returns For Sophomore Season Of ‘Very Scary People’

Donnie Wahlberg sheds a light on “Very Scary People” in Season 2 of the HLN series.

“Very Scary People” returns with Wahlberg as host to detail “many of history’s scariest and most notorious characters, through captivating news footage and interviews with people close to the case. Six two-hour episodes are slated for the upcoming season.”

Just check out these eerie episode titles: “Son of Sam: The Duke of Death”, “BTK: Bind, Torture, Kill”, “The Night Stalker: Summer of Terror”, “The Co-ed Killer: The Murder Capital of the World”, “Robert Durst: World’s Worst Fugitive”, “Dr. Death: A License to Kill”.

Season 2 premieres July 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.