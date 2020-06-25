Go Behind-The-Pages In New Doc ‘Flannery’ About Writer Flannery O’Connor

One of the greatest American writers who ever lived is having the story of her life told.

On Thursday, the first trailer for the documentary “Flannery”, about novelist Flannery O’Connor, debuted.

RELATED: The Curtain Is Pulled Back On Classic Hollywood Star Mae West In New Documentary

The documentary takes viewers back through the life of the writer, who was born in Georgia in 1925, and wrote enduring classics of Southern Gothic literature like “A Good Man Is Hard to Find” and “Wise Blood”.

O’Connor passed away in 1964 at the age of 39 due to complications from lupus.

RELATED: New Showtime Documentary Looks At 1980s Hitmakers The Go-Go’s

The documentary features archival photos and footage, as well as animated recreations of O’Connor’s life.

Also featured in the documentary are a number of celebrities who have taken inspiration from the writer, including Tommy Lee Jones and Conan O’Brien.