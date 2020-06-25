Jada Pinkett Smith And More Child Actors Offer Warning About Industry In ‘Showbiz Kids’ Doc

The turbulent world of child acting is explored in HBO’s new documentary “Showbiz Kids”.

Director Alex Winter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Evan Rachel Wood, Milla Jovovich, Wil Wheaton and Henry Thomas are among the famous faces sharing their own experiences in the upcoming project.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Claps Back After Being Accused Of ‘Exploiting’ Child Actor

“This is a story I’ve been wanting to tell for many years,” said Winter. “Having grown up in the business I’ve never seen the experiences of a child actor, from their early career through to the transition into adulthood, told from the perspective of those involved.”

“I’m honoured that these talented actors trusted me with their very personal stories,” the former child actor expressed.

RELATED: Child Actor Henry Thomas Reveals Reason He Took A Break

The documentary explores the toll that life as a child actor takes, not just on the talent but their families as well. Winter looks to cast a true light on the industry’s more difficult truths.

“Showbiz Kids” premieres Tuesday, July 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.