Dorinda Medley Slams ‘Queer Eye’ Star Bobby Berk For Accusing An Unnamed ‘RHONY’ Star Of Theft

Dorinda Medley is speaking out.

On Thursday, the longtime “Real Housewives of New York City” star appeared on the “Chanel in the City with Chanel Omari” podcast, where she addressed “Queer Eye” star Bobby Berk’s recent allegations on SiriusXM with Jenny McCarthy that an unnamed housewife on the show stole from him.

Related: ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Star Dorinda Medley Makes Fun Of Ramona Singer In Sexy Cleaning Video

“Where are we going with this?” Medley said. “Here’s the thing: say who it is or don’t say it at all. I don’t do riddles, okay?”

Medley went on to explain that by keeping the name of the “RHONY” star a mystery, Berk was “painting the picture very wide on a lot of housewives” and “putting a negative sort of tone on housewives.”

Related: ‘RHONY’ Stars Dorinda Medley And Sonja Morgan Apologize For Comments About Transgender Models At NYFW

Meanwhile, when asked if she thought the interior designer was referencing cast member Aviva Drescher, Medley contended, “I don’t know Aviva that well. I met her a couple times.”

She added, “It’s tacky and, you know what — five minutes of fame. I hope you got it. Hope you liked it. Let’s keep it moving. Tell a story about me instead. I’ll get right up there and let you know the truth.”

The full interview with Medley will air on Tuesday, June 30.