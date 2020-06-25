John Boyega Responds When People Think He Accepted A Fan’s Twitter Marriage Proposal Not Realizing It Was A Fake Account

Some Twitter users were duped into thinking that John Boyega randomly accepted a marriage proposal via Twitter.

It all started when a woman shared a video inviting the “Star Wars” actor to “consider me for marriage,” offering such selling points as “good genes” and the willingness to learn to cook.

She also revealed she has “a lot of free time.”

This video is for John Boyega @JohnBoyega please consider me for marriage. I have good genes (never had braces) and I can learn how to cook pic.twitter.com/NBQc55fz6G — raina (@quakerraina) June 22, 2020

Another Twitter user then put together a convincing-looking fake account, claiming to be Boyega, and accepted the proposal.

Those who didn’t realize it was a bogus account and not Boyega himself who accepted were freaked out.

At some point, Boyega caught wind of what was going on, taking to Twitter to offer some hilarious responses.

Pls why is the TL saying I’ve just accepted marriage proposal? Lol I’m here minding my own business oo — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020

Nah I’m outta here! 😩😩😂😂 jehovah be with you all ! https://t.co/MQ2z8KgQlD pic.twitter.com/WJBSUSeR6G — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020

Nah the TL has become my Nigerian parents today 😂😂😂 pls pls let me fulfill purpose before you all kill me 😂😂 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020

While Boyega didn’t accept, another Twitter user was willing to take her up on the offer, but earning a hilarious rebuke from the actor for his “corny response” and its lack of “sauce.”

Hi Raina, I would love to consider you for marriage. Just drop me a quick DM and we can go from there! https://t.co/O7wc8Ckzlb — 🦧 (@Weslinhho) June 24, 2020

What kind of corny response is this ? At least if you’re pretending to be me…add sauce to your approach na 😫😂 https://t.co/xPSSy9PHFQ — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020