Alison Brie And Dave Franco Mourn The ‘The Sweetest Cat That Ever Lived’

Alison Brie and Dave Franco are mourning the loss of their beloved angel, Harry.

Brie announced the death of Harry the Cat on Instagram. The “GLOW” actress posted photos of her beloved cat to Instagram on Wednesday: “Said goodbye to this perfect angel today.”

“Harry…Harold…Harrison…my sweet boy. My old man,” she continued. “You were quite a talker these last couple [of] years. Your favourite place was in my arms. And your tail was wagging till the very end… The sweetest cat that ever lived.”

Brie and Franco, both 35, are avid cat lovers. They also share a tabby named Arturo.