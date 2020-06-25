Alison Brie And Dave Franco Mourn The ‘The Sweetest Cat That Ever Lived’

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Dave Franco, Alison Brie. Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Dave Franco, Alison Brie. Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Alison Brie and Dave Franco are mourning the loss of their beloved angel, Harry.

RELATED: Dave Franco Makes His Directorial Debut Starring Alison Brie

Brie announced the death of Harry the Cat on Instagram. The “GLOW” actress posted photos of her beloved cat to Instagram on Wednesday: “Said goodbye to this perfect angel today.”

“Harry…Harold…Harrison…my sweet boy. My old man,” she continued. “You were quite a talker these last couple [of] years. Your favourite place was in my arms. And your tail was wagging till the very end… The sweetest cat that ever lived.”

RELATED: Alison Brie Thinks ‘She-Hulk’ Casting Rumours Are Pretty ‘Cool’

Brie and Franco, both 35, are avid cat lovers. They also share a tabby named Arturo.

Click to View Gallery

Celebs Share Aww-worthy Photos
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP