Chris Pratt Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To His Pet Ram Prince Rupert: ‘It’s A Solemn Day At Stillwater Ranch’

Chris Pratt is mourning the loss of his pet ram, Prince Rupert.

The actor shared a heartbreaking tribute on Thursday, revealing Rupert has sadly passed away.

“It’s a solemn day at #StillwaterRanch as Prince Rupert the ram passed away,” he wrote alongside a black and white photo of himself and Rupert. “He took his final rest # right next to the still water of the lake under a 100-year-old apple tree. I’m very sad. I was the only one who could wrestle him down to clip his hooves. He was a big cuddler and sported the thickest most beautiful chocolate coat.”

He added, “He will live on in our hearts and at the farm as many of his lambs will enter the flock this year.”

Just days ago, Pratt revealed that Stillwater Ranch added an adorable new calf named BOGO to their family. In the announcement, Pratt said he had no idea its mom was pregnant. “Meet BOGO. Our newest member to the friendly kingdom at #StillwaterRanch,” he wrote to Instagram. “She was a surprise! A miracle really! Mama heifer was one of our working ladies. She came to us recently to dine on our fine summer grass.”

Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are also expecting a little baby of there own. The upcoming arrival will be a first for Schwarzenegger but a second for the actor. Pratt shares son Jack, 7, with Anna Faris.