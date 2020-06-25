Miley Cyrus And Ant Clemons Drop Trippy Animated Video For ‘Wonder Years’

Noah Cyrus and Ant Clemons have unveiled a dreamlike animated music video for “Wonder Years”, their collaboration from Cyrus’ “The End of Everything” EP.

Featuring animated versions of the two driving a convertible into outer space, the video offers the ideal accompaniment for the song.

Cyrus offered a track-by-track analysis of her new EP for Rolling Stone, and explained how “Wonder Years” came to be, somehow even managing to get the clearance to use a Beatles song in the track.

“Ant’s my guy and so beyond talented,” she said of Clemons.

“We were working together one night and he pulled up this melody he’d been working on that was an interpolation of ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ by the Beatles and I was like, ‘WOAH, s**t.’ I went in the booth and hummed some melodies of my own, and then we just worked on the lyrics, production, structure, etc. she added It’s funny because I don’t think we ever knew how this song would even come out,” she added. “Like, who gets a Beatles record cleared? Us I guess…”