Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Uses Twitter Platform To Call For An End To Police Brutality

Rihanna is using her Fenty Beauty platform to speak out for those who can’t

Calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and Elijah McClain, who were all killed by police in the United States, the page asked followers to sign petitions and donate money to the families of each victim.

“Today we honour Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and Elijah McClain,” Fenty’s official page writes. “We stand with their families, @NAACP_LDF and countless others in the fight to end police violence against black bodies.”

Today we honor Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice and Elijah McClain. We stand with their families, @NAACP_LDF and countless others in the fight to end police violence against black bodies. :THREAD: for resources to make your voices heard. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/MQimzbQrWN — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) June 25, 2020

“Call to demand that all officers involved in Breonna’s murder be fired AND charged + that actions be taken at the state, local and federal levels,” the page wrote over a photo of Taylor, who was killed in her home by the Louisville Metro Police Department while executing a no-knock search warrant.

Call to demand that all officers involved in Breonna’s murder be fired AND charged + that actions be taken at the state, local and federal levels https://t.co/KnEP1lntZj — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) June 25, 2020

Over a photo of Rice, 12, who was shot by a Cleveland police officer in 2014 while carrying a replica toy gun, it says, “Support the Tamir Rice Foundation in growing and enriching all children through after-school programs in arts and culture + help in the fight for police reform.”

Support the Tamir Rice Foundation in growing and enriching all children through after-school programs in arts and culture + help in the fight for police reform https://t.co/9Pl57DJXTu — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) June 25, 2020

“Make calls and send emails to hold Aurora officials accountable and demand justice for Elijah McClain.” McClain was killed by police last year while he was walking home, unarmed, from a convenience store when police arrested and assaulted him.

Make calls and send emails to hold Aurora officials accountable and demand justice for Elijah McClain https://t.co/s7SY17mJ92 — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) June 25, 2020

The new Twitter thread isn’t the first time Rihanna used Fenty to speak out and demand justice. Earlier this month, on #BlackoutTuesday she shut down sales on all three of her Fenty brand websites. The social media campaign was kickstarted to raise awareness of the unjust killing of George Floyd and countless others.