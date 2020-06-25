Dan + Shay Decide To Cancel Summer Tour

Dan + Shay have decided to cancel their summer tour amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shay, one half of the country duo, posted a video to the band’s official Twitter page announcing their new plans and how they will make it up to fans.

“We know this is a minor importance with what is happening in the world right now,” Shay began in his message. “But we care about our fans so much so we want to stay as transparent as possible.”

“The reason we haven’t yet cancelled the tour that was supposed to start in July is because we were holding on to hope that something might shift or something might change,” he continued. “But unfortunately, as of right now it doesn’t look like it will be possible. And out of the respect of our fans, our band, our crew and everyone involved, we’ve decided to move the entire tour from 2020 to 2021. ”

Dan + Shay were scheduled to perform all summer across North America and Canada, including a stop for the Boots and Hearts music festival and a show in Calgary.