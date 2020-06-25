Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Hunts A Killer In Suspenseful New Trailer For ‘The Silencing’

By Brent Furdyk.

Saban Films/YouTube
Saban Films/YouTube

A new trailer for suspense thriller “The Silencing” dropped Thursday, offering a glimpse at the upcoming film starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) and Annabelle Wallis” (“Peaky Blinders”).

In the film, Coster-Waldau plays a father haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his teenage daughter years earlier.

RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Offers A Tour Of His New Hollywood Home

When a sheriff (Wallis) discovers the body of a teen girl who looks like she was hunted for sport, he views the body — and sees that it’s not her. Evidence discovered at the scene, however, leads the former hunter to embark on a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with a stealthy killer, who may be responsible for his daughter going missing.

“The Silencing” debuts in theatres, VOD and digitally on Aug. 14.

Click to View Gallery

15 Books Becoming Movies In 2020
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP