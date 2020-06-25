Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Hunts A Killer In Suspenseful New Trailer For ‘The Silencing’

A new trailer for suspense thriller “The Silencing” dropped Thursday, offering a glimpse at the upcoming film starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) and Annabelle Wallis” (“Peaky Blinders”).

In the film, Coster-Waldau plays a father haunted by the unsolved disappearance of his teenage daughter years earlier.

RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Offers A Tour Of His New Hollywood Home

When a sheriff (Wallis) discovers the body of a teen girl who looks like she was hunted for sport, he views the body — and sees that it’s not her. Evidence discovered at the scene, however, leads the former hunter to embark on a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with a stealthy killer, who may be responsible for his daughter going missing.

“The Silencing” debuts in theatres, VOD and digitally on Aug. 14.