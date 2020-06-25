Tessa Virtue Sends A Message of Encouragement To Athletes Whose Olympic Dreams Have Been Delayed By The Pandemic

The world’s top amateur athletes have had to face the disappointment of seeing the 2020 Summer Olympic Games cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Games to have kicked off on July 23, Canadian Olympian Tessa Virtue took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message of encouragement to athletes throughout the globe who, in other circumstances, would be preparing to compete on the world stage.

“It’s #OlympicDay!” Tessa wrote on the day that’s come to be known as “Olympic Day.”

“Thinking about the Games takes me back to these practice days … an empty arena filled only with our dreams and goals,” she continued.

“It was the process that was most fulfilling – diving deeply into each and every facet of preparation, long before crowds or judges had their say,” added Virtue to her post, accompanying a black-and-white video of herself and former ice-dancing partner Scott Muir performing a routine on the ice.

“To the summer 2020 athletes who envisioned something entirely different this year and were eagerly awaiting their Olympic moment … hang in there,” she added.

“Know that there is an entire nation behind you, ready to propel you forward when you need a boost as you continue training, perfecting, focusing,” Virtue concluded. “Your time will come, and it will be everything you make it.”