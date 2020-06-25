Lana Condor And Noah Centineo Share ‘To All The Boys 3’ Scene Sneak Peek

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are sharing a sneak peek at “To All The Boys 3” while raising funds for racial justice initiatives.

Condor and Centineo announced that they would hold a table read with other cast members reading scenes from the first two films while also revealing a scene from “To All The Boys 3”, also known as, “All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean” all to support Black Lives Matter and Favored Nations.

“We need help understanding racial injustice and racism, in general,” Condor said in a video on Instagram.

“We definitely don’t know the best way forward. But, we do know some experts that might,” Centineo added. “So, we would like to give them our platform with a livestream on YouTube.”

A week after their announcement, the two had a 50-minute call where they read scenes and Centineo revealed how easy it was to get the script for the third film.

“I just asked,” he joked while Condor noted that it is a “testament” to the people they work with.

The campaign, which will be open until 5000 donations are received, it currently at 1215.

“If we reach 5000 donations right now, I will propose to Lana,” Centineo declared.

“NO,” Condor responded. “I mean it is for a good cause, but no.”

Check out the video above for the “To All The Boys 3” scene table read.