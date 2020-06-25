Fans Hilariously Put Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica II’ Into ‘911’ Transition Over Film Scenes

By Jamie Samhan.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AT&T
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AT&T

Lady Gaga’s transition from on her new album Chromatica from “Chromatica II” into “911” is a masterpiece in itself, but her fans have taken it to another level.

Clips started to go viral on social media as people took the transition and put it over movie and television clips.

The music was used for Christine Baranski slapping Julianna Marguiles in “The Good Wife”.

And Brad Pitt in “Meet Joe Black” or Rachel McAdams’ Regina George in “Mean Girls”.

Check out more of the clips below:

