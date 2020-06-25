Fans Hilariously Put Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica II’ Into ‘911’ Transition Over Film Scenes

Lady Gaga’s transition from on her new album Chromatica from “Chromatica II” into “911” is a masterpiece in itself, but her fans have taken it to another level.

Clips started to go viral on social media as people took the transition and put it over movie and television clips.

The music was used for Christine Baranski slapping Julianna Marguiles in “The Good Wife”.

Chromatica II into 911, but it’s Christine Baranski slapping Julianna Marguiles in the series finale of The Good Wife pic.twitter.com/OvO9KIpMij — Paul S. (@pauldiddy27) June 25, 2020

And Brad Pitt in “Meet Joe Black” or Rachel McAdams’ Regina George in “Mean Girls”.

Chromatica II into 911, but it’s Brad Pitt at the beginning of Meet Joe Black. pic.twitter.com/ofGkd7sMBH — Jenna (@OffBrandHeels) June 25, 2020

Chromatica II into 911, but Regina George getting hit by a bus pic.twitter.com/XzHjtVdhy8 — grant 🧔🏻 (@urdadssidepiece) June 25, 2020

Check out more of the clips below:

Chromatica II into 911, but it’s Lisa Rinna asking if people were doing coke at Dorit’s dinner party. pic.twitter.com/WlbiNC8Ee2 — Tim Fitzgerald (@tim__fitzgerald) June 24, 2020

Chromatica II into 911, but fuck the priest pic.twitter.com/v2Sty7aeaP — Diego ⚔️💓 (@dasegnini) June 25, 2020

Chromatica II into 911 but Helen Sharp gets a hole shot into her stomach pic.twitter.com/gTYl5vWwEp — Madeline Ashton’s Inflated Tit (@dickrtreat) June 23, 2020

Chromatica II into 911 but it's Ma running over Mercedes pic.twitter.com/JLErGdFX8H — crazy broke asian (@tribranchvo) June 24, 2020

In honor of Joel Schumacher, here’s Poison Ivy’s entrance set to Chromatica II + 911. pic.twitter.com/2I9jPveNdJ — Yann (@yannhatchuel) June 22, 2020