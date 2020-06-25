First Look At Millie Bobby Brown As Sherlock Holmes’ Teenage Sister In ‘Enola Holmes’

A new game is afoot!

Netflix has unveiled its first photos from “Enola Holmes”, an upcoming feature about the teenager sister of legendary sleuth Sherlock Holmes.

“England, 1884 — a world on the brink of change,” states Netflix’s synopsis for the movie, based on the book series by Nancy Springer.

“On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why,” the synopsis continues.

“After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for ‘proper’ young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London,” the synopsis adds.

“But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history,” concludes the synopsis of “a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The game is afoot.”

Look for “Enola Holmes” to debut in September 2020.