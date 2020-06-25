Jenna Marbles Is Leaving YouTube, Apologizes For Old Content

Jenna Marbles is leaving YouTube after 10 years over racist and derogatory remarks she made.

The YouTuber posted “A Message” to her 20 million followers on Thursday, announcing her departure after she was called on to apologize for her past actions.

“I’m happy to do that because what I want from the people that I support and that I like is to have accountability and to know that I am supporting someone whose morals and values align with my own,” Marbles, 33, said. “Yeah there [are] things in my past I’m not proud of and I’m getting a lot of tweets from people saying, ‘Why have you privated all these old videos and I have spent a lot of the last few days privating almost all of my old content.”

She added, “I’m sorry if any of that holds any nostalgia for you but I’m literally not trying to put out negative things into the world.”

She explained how she feels those old videos show that she has “grown up” over the past 10 years and knows people are “offended” by the clips. “If that’s the case where people will watch something and be offended now, I don’t want it to exist. So I probably deleted a lot of my old content because I just don’t want anyone to feel upset about anything. I don’t want to contribute to that.”

A few of the videos that Marbles referenced and explained included a video where she donned Blackface while making fun of Nicki Minaj, a rap video titled “Bounce That D*ck” that has Asian slurs and all of her “What Guys Do” and “What Girls Do” videos “because I don’t think making jokes about gender is funny.”

“I think there was a time when having all of my old content exist on the internet showed how much I have grown up as a person, which I’m very proud of,” Marbles said. However, “I think now it’s hard for that content to exist at all.”