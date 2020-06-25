Ben Folds Sums Up All The Awfulness Of The Year So Far In New Song ‘2020’

Most people would agree that 2020 has not exactly been a banner year — and we’re not even halfway through it.

To commemorate the crappiest year in recent memory, Ben Folds has written a song that sweetly encapsulates its sheer awfulness in his new track “2020”.

The gentle piano-based melody asks “how many years will we try to cram into one,” adding, “We thought we’d be living 1918 again/But we messed that up so bad/God had to throw 1930 in/As the sun rose on 1968 this morning.”

“We seem to be currently reliving and cramming a number of historically tumultuous years into one,” Folds said in a statement. “For a moment it was all about the 1918 pandemic. Then we began seeing hints of the Great Depression before flipping the calendar forward to the Civil Rights protests of the 1960s. Running beneath this is the feeling that we’re in the Cold War, while seeing elements that brought us to the Civil War rearing their head, making us wonder if we’ve learned a damn thing at all.”

Meanwhile, he added, not only do things not seem to be normalizing, everything appears to be moving even faster.

“There’s the sense that time is accelerating by the day. It’s personally disorienting, and also artistically disorienting,” he said. “It actually stifles expression in that what you express in the morning may be out of date or even inappropriate by noon. It used to be ‘oh, that’s so 2008!’ Now it’s ‘oh, that’s so 1:30 p.m.!’ How can you write a song in which the whole landscape has shifted by the time you’ve written the third verse? All I could think to do was to write a song about this very phenomenon. The cramming of multiple (and not so fun) years into one. And about the worry of how many more there may be to come.”

Folds concluded his statement by saying, “Here’s to hoping for some stability in 2021, and to eventually looking back and understanding that this year, uncomfortable as it has been, took to get us to a better place. Until then, hold on to our hats.”