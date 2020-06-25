Paris Jackson Posts Tribute To Late Father Michael Jackson On Anniversary Of His Death

Paris Jackson is remembering her late father, Michael Jackson, on the anniversary of his death.

It has been 11 years since the singer died on June 25 at his home in Los Angeles.

“Miss and love you every day. thank you for the magic,” Paris captioned a collection of photos of her dad on Instagram.

She also included a quote from Ernest Hemingway that read, “Every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another.”

The tribute came as Paris and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn get ready to debut their Facebook Watch series, “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn”.

“You see a kid grow up in the public eye, you forget that I am a human,” Paris said in a preview. “I was against letting the world in because it wasn’t a choice. I wasn’t ready then. I feel like I’m ready now.”