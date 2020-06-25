Wendy Mesley ‘Disciplined’ By CBC For Using ‘Offensive Language’ On 2 Separate Occasions

CBC has concluded its investigation into Wendy Mesley, determining that the CBC News anchor used “offensive language on two separate occasions during editorial meetings.”

According a statement from Chuck Thompson, CBC’s head of public affairs (as reported by CBC News), Mesley has been “disciplined” for her actions, although what that discipline entails was not detailed.

According to Thompson’s statement, the first incident took place last fall “while discussing a book title, and then again more recently in preparation for a piece on anti-racism.”

In an earlier statement, CBC announced that Mesley had been suspended from her role hosting “The Week” on June 9 after she admitted to using “used a word that should never be used” during an editorial discussion about race.

Mesley took to Twitter on Thursday to post a lengthy statement to address the investigation.

“I used a word, and yes, it’s the word people think,” she wrote. “I thought that by saying the word, I was somehow exposing the truth. I now realize that my abuse of the word was harmful. I hurt my colleagues, my team and the CBC. For that I am deeply sorry and ashamed.”

She added: “Words are powerful. And when people of power use certain words, we abuse our privilege.”