Khloe Kardashian Talks Using ‘Incentives’ During Potty Training Daughter True

There are two topics that parents just can’t get enough off–sleep schedules and potty training.

And Khloe Kardashian is no exception.

“There’s no right, there’s no wrong. Everyone has accidents, everyone, I don’t know, just learns at their own pace,” Kardashian, mom of True, 2, said during a chat on Instagram Live with Pampers.

“We have, like, an hour routine. So every hour, I just put her on the potty and we make it exciting and she looks forward to it. I do believe in incentives. I don’t believe in bribing, I believe in incentives and yeah, so that’s my technique currently.”

The Good American founder added that she is “super grateful” to be stuck at home during potty training amid quarantine. The extra time at home has allowed “so much more time to tackle this adventure.”

“I have a ton of nieces and nephews so you would think I would be more used to the potty training process, but it’s different when it’s your own [kid]. So, I’m not that experienced but I try,” Kardashian said. “The hardest part for me — I would think — is you’re not a mind reader. So just constantly having that routine. … I think potty training is all about consistency for me in this household, but I’m a very consistent type of girl.”

True has been getting “rewards” when she does well.

“She gets stickers when it’s potty time, when she’s done,” the reality star said, noting that she likes positive reinforcement. “I think there’s a learning curve for both of us — for me, for her — what works individually for your child. Every person learns differently. … Accidents are accidents.”

Kardashian shares True with ex- Tristan Thompson.