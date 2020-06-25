Dan Stevens Reveals Who Does His Singing Voice In ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga’

Dan Stevens can sing but that doesn’t mean it is his voice in “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”.

Stevens showed off his vocal skills in the live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake but for the Netflix film, Erik Mjönes was brought in.

“They stuck with a talented Swedish baritone,” Stevens told Attitude.

In the film, he plays Russian singer Alexander Lemtov.

“Recreating the final, with the fans and backing dancers in lame pants… incredible. I’ve never played Glastonbury, but it came close,” he teased.

“Eurovision Song Contest” also stars Rachel McAdams as Sigrit, one-half of an aspiring musical duo with Will Ferrell’s Lars. The Canadian actress told ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante that Ferrell also has a great voice.

“Will is a great singer, comes from a very musical family,” she revealed.

McAdam’s singing voice comes from Swedish singer Molly “My Marianne” Sanden, who has competed in the real Eurovision many times.

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” comes to Netflix on June 26.