Katy Perry, Adam Lambert And More Perform During ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’

A number of celebs came together on Thursday night for “Can’t Cancel Pride: A Covid-19 Relief Benefit For The LGBTQ+ Community”.

The Procter & Gamble and iHeartMedia event hosted by Elvis Duran And Laverne Cox included performances and appearances to help “raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ+ communities most impacted by COVID-19.”

Adam Lambert put on an impressive performance from his backyard of “Roses”.

Introducing Katy Perry’s remix of “Daisies”, Tituss Burgess said, “It stands for sunlight and joy. Yes, I said it: joy. And joy can be hard to find right now especially when you got racism and coronavirus co-pandemic’ing out in these streets.”

Billy Porter gave a particularly moving speech.

“It is summertime. Police treat a person of colour with force and brutality, leading to protests that change the course of American history. This is the story of 2020. But it’s also the story of 1969, when patrons at the Stonewall Inn, many of them young LGBTQ people of colour, refused to accept police brutality as a way of life. Pride began with protest,” Porter said.

“For fifty years, we’ve fought to end racism and homophobia, and affirm our rights… To health and safety, equal employment, access to education. To marry the one’s we love. We’ve made our mark in pop culture and found our place in the history books. Some of us have even scored Tonys, Grammys and Emmys. You’re welcome,” he continued. “But LGBTQ people are still fighting for equality, safety and acceptance in the middle of a global pandemic that disproportionately affects marginalized communities. But nothing can cancel Pride henny!”

Porter concluded, “Tonight we lift our rainbow flag high, and the values it represents –life, unity, healing, joy, nature, harmony and spirit. Don’t worry children, we’re still gonna dance. And while we do, we affirm our solidarity with our black and brown family fighting for their rights and lives right now, and we ask them to support us. Because no one is free to live the lives we love until all of us are free.”

