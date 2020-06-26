James Corden And The Muppets Belt Out Heartwarming Cover Of ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’

Kermit the Frog and Fozzie Bear saved the day during Thursday’s “Late Late Show” as they helped James Corden stop hecklers Statler and Waldorf.

Corden was explaining how the crew had been doing the show from home for around four months now without an audience.

The host insisted, “There’s nothing worse than trying to tell jokes alone in complete silence.”

Corden then revealed how he’d come across a new company offering virtual audiences to provide real-time feedback. However, that company ended up being Statler and Waldorf, who proceeded to fire insult after insult at the star.

“You two, here’s one, the both of you, you both– give me a minute,” Corden eventually stammered.

“Take the whole hour,” Waldorf shot back, as Statler said: “Yeah, and wake us when you’re funny.”

That’s when Kermit and Fozzie showed up to tell Corden how funny he was during the monologue. They were then joined by Miss Piggy, Swedish Chef, Animal, Gonzo, and more Muppets to belt out a heartwarming version of The Beatles’ song “With a Little Help From My Friends”.