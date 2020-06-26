Adele’s New Album Won’t Be Released In September, Manager Confirms

Adele fans will be devastated to hear the singer’s album will no longer be being released in September.

The musician let slip the exciting news that fans could expect new music soon back in February as she performed at The Mason’s Arms pub in Battersea, London, U.K. after officiating the wedding of former Maccabees star Hugo White and Laura Dockrill.

However, her manager Jonathan Dickins has now confirmed that will not be the case due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Adele released her last album, 25, in 2015.

Dickins told Music Week of the follow-up: “It isn’t coming in September, it’ll be ready when it’s ready.

“We’re all in the same boat, you’re doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops.

“It’ll come when it’s ready. I can’t put a date on that yet. We have music, but we’re still working.”